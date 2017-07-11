Police in further appeal to trace missing man

Police Scotland is issuing a further appeal for information in order to trace 64-year-old Arnold Mouat, who is missing from the Bo’ness area.

Arnold was last seen around 11.30pm on Thursday, July 6, within an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness. He subsequently left the property at some point during the night and has not been seen since.

The missing poster being used by Police Scotland.

Police are very concerned for Arnold’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible. Officers are asking people both in the Bo’ness, West Lothian and Falkirk areas to check their gardens, garages and outhouse for any signs of Arnold.

Arnold is described as a white man with a tanned complexion. He is around 6ft 3” in height with dark receding hair.

He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers, however the rest of his clothing is unknown.

Since Arnold was reported missing, Police Scotland has taken a number of steps to trace him.

Specialist resources have been deployed, including search and rescue officers, the dog unit and the Police Scotland helicopter. Local officers have also undertaken searches in both the immediate and wider areas.

Police Scotland has also launched a media and social media campaign, which has resulted in over 90,000 people being reached via Facebook. A poster campaign will also be launched today (Tuesday, July 11).

Inspector Alyson Bolton of Falkirk Police Station said: “I would thank everyone who has assisted with our search to find Arnold.

“Unfortunately he has not yet been traced and Arnold has now been missing for a significant amount of time.

“Arnold is a keen walker and we believe he may visit the Bo’ness Foreshore, West Lothian Golf Club or various canal paths in the local area.

“He may also have travelled to other parks in the area such as Beecraigs or Callendar Park, and may also have gone to the Linlithgow or South Queensferry areas.

“I would also urge members of the public living in the Bo’ness and wider areas to assist our search by checking their gardens and outhouses, as this may help to establish Arnold’s whereabouts.

“All these efforts will help us to trace Arnold.”