Police in hunt for Opal Lounge attacker

CCTV images have been released of a man following a serious assault at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

The incident occurred around 10 past midnight on Sunday 13 August at Opal Lounge on George Street.

A young man was attacked during a night out and officers believe the male shown in the images may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The male is described as white, late twenties to early thirties, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, short dark hair, wearing a two tone t-shirt and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Amy Patterson from Gayfield CID said: “This assault has resulted in extensive and painful injuries for the victim.

“The man pictured in the CCTV footage is of interest to our ongoing investigation and I ask anyone who recognises him to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 0135 of 13th August 2017 or, alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where all information can be provided anonymously.