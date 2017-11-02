Police in plea to curb bad behaviour on Bonfire Night

POLICE in Edinburgh have urged parents to be vigilant ahead of Bonfire Night after ‘extensive damage’ was done to a police vehicle last year.

The plea comes after police received a large number of calls relating to antisocial behaviour and firework-related offences during last year’s Bonfire Night.

In one incident, extensive damage was done to a police vehicle and officers say they were ‘particularly busy’ in the north of the Capital.

A police spokesperson said: “We ask parents to know where their children are and what they’re doing.

“Not only does illegal firework activity cause major disruption to local communities, it is also exceptionally dangerous for children to play with fireworks and set them off in an irresponsible manner.

“It is illegal to supply fireworks to persons under the age of 18 and is also an offence for under 18’s to have fireworks in a public place.

“Members of the public should never throw or set off a firework in the street, onto a road or in a public place.

“Anyone caught causing a nuisance with fireworks will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal or the Children’s Reporter as appropriate and any fireworks found on a person under 18 will be confiscated.

“If you break the law on fireworks you could potentially face a prison sentence or receive a substantial fine.”

Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland, Local Area Commander for North West Edinburgh, said: “Bonfire Night can be a lot of fun, but we would stress that this is best enjoyed at an organised display.

“However what we would ask is that if you know of young people participating in fireworks related anti-social behaviour please reach out to them and stop them before either hurt themselves or others, cause damage to public property or commit an offence.

“If you are aware of any anti-social behaviour happening in your area, please contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can anonymously get in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”