Police investigate attempted murder after attack on A71

Police have launched an attempted murder probe after an incident on the A71 on Sunday evening.

The incident between Hermiston and Dalmahoy at the junction Curriehill Road happened around 9.15pm on yesterday.

A 23-year-old driving a yellow Ford Transit from Edinburgh towards Livingston stopped when a black car driving drove too close to his vehicle.

Once both vehicles were stationary, the male driver of the black car approached the Transit and attacked the 23-year-old.

The suspect quickly returned to his car and left in the direction of Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old sustained a puncture wound to the right side of his chest. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, where he is currently detained in a stable condition.

Officers are now investigating and are appealing for information.

The suspect is described a white man with a light brown beard. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and dark gloves.

Detective Sergeant Martin McKay of Corstorphine CID said: “This was a brutal attack on a member of the public and we are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the man, or saw either a black car or a yellow Ford Transit on the A71 around 9.15pm on Sunday, December 11, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on .