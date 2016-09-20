Police investigate Ratho Station shooting at home of Robert Kelbie

POLICE rushed to a home linked to a convicted fraudster early this morning after a shot was fired.

The crime scene at Ratho Station after a shooting incident. Picture Ian Rutherford

Four police cars and a van were called to the scene, just off the Newbridge roundabout on the Glasgow Road at around 6am.

Detectives sealed off the area around Ratho Station, near Edinburgh Airport, and police officers conducted door-to-door enquiries seeking witnesses to the attack.

The house is connected to Robert Kelbie and it’s the second time in under three years that it’s been targeted by gunmen.

The latest attack appears to have been carried out round the back of the property - a bullet hole can clearly be seen in the window of the conservatory.

A bullet hole following the shooting. Picture Ian Rutherford

In November 2013 the home was strafed with bullets by a gunman who allegedly made his escape on a dark coloured motorbike.

Scene of crime officers arrived at the property around lunchtime and began their investigation.

It would appear the attackers entered the back of the house through the garden of a neighbouring property, which officers had sealed off with tape.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh attended at an address in Ratho around 6 am Tuesday 20th September after reports of a firearm discharge.

“No-one was hurt in the incident and inquiries are on going into the full circumstances.”