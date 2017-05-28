Police investigate suspicious death in Sighthill

The death of a 35-year-old man yesterday in Sighthill is being treated as suspicious by police.

The man was found in Drumbryden Gardens with serious injuries at 9.25pm last night and died shortly after arriving at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 35-year-old man in Drumbryden Gardens.

“The incident happened around 9.25pm on Saturday May 27 when the 35 year old was discovered with serious injuries.

“Emergency sevcices attended and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment however he passed away a short time later.

“Investigations are currently ongoing however the death is being treated as suspicious.”

Additional officers will be in the local area as enquiries continue and anyone with information that can assist officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 5232 of May 27.

Or alternatively through Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.