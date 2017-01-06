Police investigating after man found injured in Pumpherston

Police are carrying out an investigation after a man was found injured at an address in Hamilton Court during the early hours on Friday January 6.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating after a man was found injured within a property in Pumpherston.

“The 45-year-old was discovered at an address in Hamilton Court at around 1.55 a.m. on Friday 6th January and taken hospital where he continues to be treated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”