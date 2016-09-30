Police investigating after man raped in Wester Hailes

Police are investigating after a man was raped in a block of flats in Edinburgh

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Police confirmed the incident of sexual assault took place in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

According to Police Scotland, a 36-year-old was attacked on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of a serious sexual assault on a 36-year-old man in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

“The incident happened on the evening of Thursday September 29 in Murrayburn Place.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.