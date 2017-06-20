Police investigating after vehicle set alight in Whitburn

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Whitburn.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday 19th June in Union Road.

A Citroen C3 car was parked on the street when it was set alight.

No one was injured, however, the vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Detective Constable Lee McCall from Livingston CID said: “We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident but thankfully no one was injured.

“Had the emergency services not been able to bring the fire under control quickly, then the consequences could have been far worse and we are eager to hear from anyone who has information relevant to this investigation.

“If you saw anything suspicious within Union Road on Monday evening, or can help us identify those responsible, then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4952 of the 19th June or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.