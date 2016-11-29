Police investigating Haddington building site thefts

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a building site was broken into resulting in the theft of thousands of pounds worth of tools and materials.

The incident happened sometime between Friday, November 25th, and Monday, November 28th, in Lydgait in Haddington where a block of eight flats is currently under construction.

A thief or thieves forced their way inside the site before stealing various power tools and four boilers worth a total of around £7,500.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries in an effort to recover the stolen items and trace those responsible.

Sergeant Scott Nicolson who is based in Haddington said: “I urge anyone who was in the area of Lydgait over the weekend who noticed any unusual behaviour to contact police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I’d also ask anyone who has been offered power tools recently or a boiler for that matter to come forward.

“Rest assaured that all information will be taken seriously and treated in the strictest confidence.”