Police investigating ‘suspicious’ Fenton Barns fire

Police in East Lothian are investigating after a series of business units were set alight in the Fenton Barns area.

The fire occurred around 4.15am on Monday, December 5, when a set of business units were found to be alight on the B1345, near to Fenton Barns and Drem.

Police attended along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Road cordons were put in place around the area and the fire was extinguished later that afternoon.

The B1345 was fully reopened around 3.30pm. Several thousand pounds worth of damage has occurred to various business units in the immediate area.

The blaze has been deemed to be suspicious. With this in mind officers are now investigating and are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Gavin Morrision of Dalkeith CID said: “This fire has caused substantial damage to these units, which will incur a significant financial cost to repair.

“Due to the suspicious nature of this incident we are now investigating and are eager to speak to anyone who was on the B1345 on the morning of Monday, December 5.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area, or has information that can help our investigation, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.