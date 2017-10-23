Police investigating theft of a vehicle in Tranent

Police in East Lothian are investigating after a car was stolen in Tranent.

The incident happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 7.15 a.m. on Sunday October 22 at an address in Gavins Lee.

A home was entered and a small quanity of cash was stolen along with keys to a Nissan Juke, with registration YF17 CZG.

The vehicle was subsequently taken and inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

READ MORE: 34 arrests in 14 days as police continue crackdown in North Edinburgh

Sergeant Derek MacDonald from Tranent Police Station said: “As part of this inquiry we are eager to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Gavins Lee during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“If you believe you have information relevant to this investigation then please contact police immediately.

“In addition, if you have seen the stolen Nissan Juke since Sunday morning and can help us locate it then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Tranent Police Station via 101 and quote 1278 of the 22nd October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.