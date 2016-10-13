Police issue warning after Ford vans stolen in Capital

Police in Midlothian are today advising Ford van owners to remain vigilant after recent thefts in the areas of Mayfield and Easthouses.

Betweem 3am and 6am on Thursday, October 6, a total of three Ford Transit and Ford Connect vans were entered and a number of high value tools stolen.

Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing however, police have reminded owners that there are a number of crime prevention measures motorists can take in order to reduce their chances of falling victim.

Inspector Michelle Ritchie based at Dalkeith said: “In light of the recent thefts, I ask all owners, particularly of Ford vans, to review their security and make sure they have taken adequate steps to protect their vehicles and contents.

“This includes parking your van in a well lit spot preferably overlooked by other houses and, when possible, parking tight against a garage, hedge or wall making it as difficult as possible for any would be thief to access.

“After locking your vehilce, double check all the doors are secure and only keep the tools you actually need in the van. If possible leave the tools you don’t regularly use at work or in a locked garage.

“I also recommend that tools are marked so they can be identified should they be stolen.

“These are relatively straight forward steps but can greatly reduce your chances of falling victim to criminals.

“Thieves will always take the easier option and our message is simple, don’t give them the opportunity.”

Anyone with information in relation to the recent thefts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.