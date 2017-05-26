Police keen to trace 6 following Bonyrigg assault

Police Scotland has today released CCTV images of three males that officers wish to speak to in connection with a disturbance on Bonnyrigg High Street on Sunday March 12.

The incident happened outside the Royal Bank of Scotland at around 00:15 am.

Do you know these people? Police are keen to get in touch.

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were assaulted during the disturbance and both sustained facial injuries.

The police believe that the males shown in the images may have information that can assist them with their investigation and would appeal to anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Police are also keen to identify the three females shown in the images as they believe that they may have witnessed the incident.

Detective Constable James Welsh of Dalkeith CID said: “This incident left two men injured, one of them with a serious facial injury and we believe the individuals pictured may be able to help us with our investigation.

Anyone who recognises these individuals or the individuals themselves are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1016 of March 12.