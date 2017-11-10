Police keen to trace man after attempted robbery in the Meadows

Police in Edinburgh have released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery.

The incident took place around 8pm on Friday July 21 on Middle Meadow Walk in the Meadows area of the city after a man tried to steal from a female.

Officers are keen to trace a man who they believe may be able to assist their investigations.

He is described as white, 5ft 7-8ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He was described as wearing a white top with the outline of a saltire flag on the front.

Detective Constable Stephen Herd of Gayfield CID said: “We are eager to trace the man pictured in connection with this incident and I would ask anyone who recognises him to contact police as soon as possible.

“He was last seen walking towards Bristo Square and I would ask anyone with information to come forward and assist with this investigation.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3780 of 21 July.