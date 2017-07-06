Police keen to trace missing Edinburgh man

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in the Capital.

Colin McLennan from Silverknowes Dell was last seen in his home address at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday 5th July.

However, the 58-year-old has since failed to return to the property and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Colin’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build, balding dark hair and a greyish white moustace. Colin was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black and white shirt, black trousers, navy blue fleece, navy anorak and trainers. He was in possesion of a black rucksack and may also be driving a black Vauxhall Astra with registration SL62 CNC.

Sergeant Kris Harvey said: “It is very unusual for Colin to leave without telling family or friends where he is going and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible and ensure he is alright.

“If you believe you have seen Colin since Wednesday morning, or know where he currently is then please contact police immediately.

“I would also urge Colin to get in touch with family, friends, or with police and let us know he is safe.”

Those with information can contact police via 101 and quote incident number 1217 of the 6th July.