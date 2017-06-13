Police keen to trace missing man last seen on Sunday

Leslie Traynor was last seen leaving his home address about 10.45pm on Sunday June 11 2017.

Since then, the 53-year-old has not returned home, nor has he been in contact with family or friends.

Leslie is described as a white, male, 6ft tall, medium build with shaved short fair greying hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt with narrow grey stripes on it.

Inspector Graeme Dignan from Drylaw Police Station said: “Leslie has now been missing since Sunday evening without being seen or heard from and our enquiries to date have not yet established his whereabouts.

“I’m asking anyone with information to Leslie’s whereabouts or that can assist in locating him to contact police immediately.

“We would also urge Leslie to make contact with ourselves, or with his family and friends, and confirm he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1506 of June 12 2017.