Police launch appeal after car set alight in Dalkeith

Police have launched an appeal for information after a car was set alight in Dalkeith.

Firefighters were called to an address in Elmfield Park at around 2.45am on Friday to tackle the car blaze.

Detective Constable Kenny McKenzie of Dalkeith CID said: “We are treating this as a deliberate fireraising and are carrying out inquiries in the local area today. A person was seen running from the vehicle and I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 379 of 21st July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.