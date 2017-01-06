Police launch appeal for men involved in Canonmills robbery

Police in Edinburgh investigating a robbery at a restaurant in Canonmills are appealing for witnesses.

The robbery occurred at Earthy on Canonmills Bridge at around 9.40pm on Thursday January 5th.

Two men with knives and wearing balaclavas robbed the premises of upwards of a three-figure sum of cash.

The men are described as being in their early 20’s, of slim or slim-to-medium build with one being around 5ft 5in tall and the other being around 5ft 9in. Both had local accents.

The first one was wearing a light-grey, zipped hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and plimsoll type shoes.

The second man was wearing a dark greyish-blue hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, gloves and he was carrying a green and cream duffel bag.

Officers are now asking anyone who was in the area and who saw anything suspicious to please contact them.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “This robbery left two female members of staff shocked and distressed and deprived the business of their income.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around 9.40pm last night and who might have information that can assist us in tracing these suspects.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”