Police launch appeal for missing man from Livingston

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information in order to trace a 42-year-old man who is missing from the Livingston area.

Allan Wright was last seen around 7.30pm on Thursday, February 16, in Howden South Road area of Livingston.

He has not been seen since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Allan is described as a white man with a slim build. He is around 6ft in height, with fair wavy hair and a fair complexion. He speaks with a Scottish accent.

He was last seen wearing a navy track suit top and lime green t-shirt with a black beanie hat.

Inspector Derek Long of Livingston Police Station said: “Allan lives with a number of medical conditions and it is vital that we trace him as soon as possible.

“We would ask anyone with information who has seen Allan, or recognises his description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information regarding Allan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.