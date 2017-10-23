Police launch investigation after robbery at Edinburgh pub

A MAN was threatened during a robbery at an Edinburgh pub.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident, which took place at around 12.45am on Monday, at the Doctors bar on Forrest Road.

A 43-year-old man was working at the premises and had gone outside briefly, when he was confronted by two men as he re-entered.

The pair then threatened the staff member before stealing a four-figure sum of cash and entering a black cab at the corner of Forrest Road and Teviot Place.

Police are continuing enquiries to identify the two men, and anyone who can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, 6ft tall with a slim build and wearing a navy hooded top with the hood up and a green baseball cap with white writing on the front. He spoke with a Scottish accent.

The second suspect is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a heavy build and wearing a dark hooded top. He also spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: “This would have been a very frightening experience for the staff member, and while no weapons were used or presented, the suspects made him believe they were in possession of something.

“As part of this inquiry, we would like to speak to anyone who was around the Doctors pub in the early hours of Monday morning and remembers seeing anything suspicious. In particular, we’re keen to trace the driver of the black cab, which picked the men up after the robbery.

“This individual, and anyone else with any relevant information, is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.