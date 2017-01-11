Police launch new appeal a year after remains of Saima Ahmed found

Police in Edinburgh are reiterating their appeal for the public to come forward with information relating to the movements of Saima Ahmed, one year after her remains were found on the outskirts of the city.

The 36-year-old is believed to have travelled by train from the Wembley area of London, to the Scottish capital on August 30 2015.

Saima had no known links to Edinburgh and her family were unaware of any friends or contacts she might have had in the area, or any plans to travel to Scotland.

Her remains were discovered at Gogarburn Golf Club on Saturday January 9 2016 and fully recovered on Monday January 9.

Police are urging anyone who might have the vital piece of information that can help establish why Saima was in Edinburgh to come forward.

To date, no suspicious circumstances surrounding Saima’s death have been discovered, and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacLean said: “I am determined to provide Saima’s family with the answers they crave and whilst, at this time, I have no evidence of any criminality, I still do not know why Saima travelled to Edinburgh, where she was intending to visit or whom she planned to meet with.

“I thank those who have helped us thus far, but I believe someone out there will have seen Saima during her time in the city, or knows why she visited the Capital and I would ask that person, or persons, to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information at all relevant to this ongoing investigation is also asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.