Police launch probe after body found in Ferry Road flats

Investigations are ongoing after a body was found at a block of flats yesterday afternoon.
Police and paramedics were sent to Ferry Road at around 2.25pm.
The body of a 68-year-old man was found inside but police are not treating his death as suspicious.
A post-mortem will be carried out to establish a cause of death.
“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” said a police spokeswoman.
