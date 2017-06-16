Police launch probe after body found in Ferry Road flats

Investigations are ongoing after a body was found at a block of flats yesterday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were sent to Ferry Road at around 2.25pm.

The body of a 68-year-old man was found inside but police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish a cause of death.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal,” said a police spokeswoman.

