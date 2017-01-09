Police launch public appeal following Dalkeith assault

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information following a serious assault in Dalkeith on Sunday January 8.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident took place around 2.20am in Buccleuch Street when a 25-year-old man was struck to the head.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he received treatment for a serious injury.

The two suspects are described being male, white, of medium build, with short dark hair.

One of the men was wearing a red long-sleeved top with blue jeans.

The other man was wearing a white long-sleeved top with light blue jeans.

Detective Constable Paul Begley of Dalkeith CID said: “We’re still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“We’re eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, saw the men described in the area or who recognises their descriptions.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.