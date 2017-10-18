Police name woman found dead in Dumbiedykes flat

Police have confirmed the name of the woman who died at a property on Dumbiedykes Road on Saturday.

She was 57-year-old Moira Gilbertson of Edinburgh.

Ms Gilbertson’s death is being treated as a murder enquiry and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 52-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 16 October in connection with this incident where he was remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Carol Craig of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts are with Moira’s family and friends at this difficult time and we continue to offer them support as they come to terms with Moira’s death.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances around Moira’s death and are treating it as an isolated incident. We are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with the incident.”