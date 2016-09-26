Police name woman killed in West Calder crash

Police in West Lothian can now confirm the identity of a woman who died following a road collision in West Calder over the weekend as Jane Mulholland from Blackburn.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after her silver Citroen DS3 left the road and collided with a tree on the Wester Breich Road during the early hours of Saturday September 24.

Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the collision are ongoing and anyone who witnessed this, or who has information that can assist officers with their investigation, is asked to come forward.