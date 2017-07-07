Police name woman killed in West Calder crash

Police have named the woman who died following a collision in the West Calder west calas Angela Bordon.

Angela’s black Citroen C1, was involved in a collision with an orange Mini Cooper travelling westbound on the A704, West Calder to Forth Road around 10.35am on Tuesday July 4.

Angela, who was aged 48 and lived in South Lanarkshire, sadly died at the scene.

A 54-year-old female driver of a Mini sustained minor injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

The A704 was closed to allow an investigation to take place.

Angela’s family have released the following statement through Police Scotland: “Angela healed and helped everyone she could and will be sorely missed by many.”

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident 1014 of 4 July.