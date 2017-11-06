Police officer stabbed outside Edinburgh College

A man has been detained by police after a officer was stabbed at Telford campus this morning

The officer is not thought to be seriously injured.

Police vehicles outside Edinburgh College's campus in Granton where a police officer suffered non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the back. Picture; PA

A spokesperson for Edinburgh police confirmed that officers were called to an address an address in West Granton Road around 9.10am on this morning following a report of concern for a man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself and others.

A statement read: “An officer in attendance sustained a non life-threatening injury to his back and has been taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“A man is detained in connection with this incident, which is currently being treated as isolated.”

It has been confirmed that the incident happened on campus.

Police have confirmed a male officer was stabbed in the incident.

Reacting to the news that a police officer has been stabbed in the back at an incident this morning, Andrea MacDonald, Chair of the Scottish Police Federation said:

“I would like to commend the bravery of all of the Police Officers who attended this incident, undoubtedly their actions in protecting the public prevented further injuries or even fatalities.

“However - whilst all details are still to emerge - once again it appears that we have Scottish Police Officers not suitably equipped to deal with an incident where an individual is armed.

“Our thoughts are with the Police Officer who was injured and his family and colleagues at this time.”