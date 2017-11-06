Police officer stabbed outside Telford College

Have your say

A man has been detained by police after a officer was stabbed at Telford College this morning

The officer is not thought to be seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh police confirmed that officers were called to an address an address in West Granton Road around 9.10am on this morning following a report of concern for a man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself and others.

A statement read: “An officer in attendance sustained a non life-threatening injury to his back and has been taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“A man is detained in connection with this incident, which is currently being treated as isolated.”

It has been confirmed that the incident happened on campus.