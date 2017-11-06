Police officer suffered ‘serious burns’ in Bonfire Night attack

Police in Edinburgh have condemned attacks on the emergency services during Bonfire Night after a police officer suffered burn injuries.

On Sunday November 5, police and fire crews attended a number of disturbances - in particular in the Muirhouse and Craigentinny areas of the capital.

Windows were smashed in falts due to teenagers running riot with fireowrks aiming at each other up and down the street and setting them off towards passers by who also had young children with them . Picture; Lisa Ferguson

A number of calls were made after fireworks were set off dangerously and vehicles were damaged.

As a result of attending calls, officers suffered from burns.

Superintendent Mandy Paterson said: “My thoughts are with the officer who was injured last night. She has worked in the Muirhouse area for a number of years.

“Her injuries are fortunately not life threatening but are serious. As always, we had additional officers on duty to deal with any additional firework or bonfire-related incidents over the last week and sadly, the behaviour of a few individuals has undermined what should be an enjoyable time for our communities.

“As we now look to return these areas of the city to normality,

“I would urge anyone with information about the incidents in Muirhouse and Craigentinny to please come forward. Undoubtedly, local communities will know who is responsible and I urge them to share this with us to assist our investigations. Four people, aged between 14 and 17, have already been charged with offences in relation the incidents around Craigentinny.

“Any further details can be passed to officers at Drylaw and Craigmillar Police Stations by calling 101 or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“My officers are proud to serve their communities and I know that our communities across the city are also proud of where they live and work. I want to assure them all that we will continue to work together to support them. We will provide updates on our investigation when we can.”

Contact Police Scotland quoting reference 3833 (Muirhouse) or 4115 (Craigentinny) of Sunday 5th November.