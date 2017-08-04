Police on hunt for cyclepath sex attacker

POLICE are appealing for information following a sexual assault in north Edinburgh.

The incident took place at a cyclepath on Ferry Road around 1.20 on Tuesday afternoon.

A man on a bicycle approached a 31-year-old woman who was running and asked her a question before he touched her inappropriately.

Around 25 minutes later on a nearby cyclepath at Goldenacre, a man on a bicycle approached another 31-year-old woman as she was cycling.

He tried to engage her in conversation, leaving her feeling alarmed.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Priestley of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “We’re currently following a positive line of enquiry in connection with these incidents.

“However, we’d urge anyone who may have witnessed these or saw suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1749 of 1 August, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.