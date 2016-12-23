Police on the hunt for Penicuik housebreakers

POLICE in Midlothian are investigating following two housebreakings in the Penicuik area in the early hours of today.

The first incident occurred at Stevenson Road, Penicuik when a house was broken into and a black Vauxhall Astra stolen. The vehicle was subsequently recovered by police in Penicuik after having been involved in a collision.

Stevenson Road in Penicuik where one of the housebreakings took place.

The second incident was discovered around 2.30am in Balfour Terrace, Penicuik after a member of the public reported seeing a vehicle and four males dressed in dark clothing acting suspiciously.

Police attended and discovered that a house in the street had been broken into and car keys stolen.

It is suspected the males were in the Vauxhall Astra stolen during the break-in to the house at Stevenson Road.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about these incidents and any sightings of a dark coloured Audi, possibly similar to an Audi A3 to please come forward.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay of Penicuik Police Station said: “Our inquiries into both incidents highlighted are ongoing and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry. Given the nature of the offences, circumstances and the proximity of the properties it is believed that both incidents are linked.

“The properties were temporarily unoccupied at the time of the incidents.

“I would urge members of the public to be mindful of unoccupied houses in their streets, particularly at this time of the year.

“If you have information that may assist I would encourage you to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Home owners are reminded to ensure they have all the necessary security measures in and around their property such as robust locks, alarm systems and appropriate lighting, possibly on timer switches.

“Police Scotland offers a range of useful advice and information on safeguarding your home online. Please visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

“Crime prevention advice can also be found under the Lock Down Crime in Midlothian campaign on the Midlothian Council website at www.midlothian.gov.uk”

