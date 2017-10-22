Police probe as man, 44, dies after ‘disturbance’ outside pub

Police have launched an investigation after a man died following a disturbance outside a pub in the south-west of the city.

Officers were called to a pathway next to the Longstone Inn on Longstone Road at around 1.30am on Sunday.

A 44-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment but sadly died several hours later.

Police say they are treating the death as suspicious and the area has been cordoned off while inquiries are carried out.

DCI Keith Hardie from the Major Investigation Team said: “We believe a number of people were involved in the disturbance in the lane at the side of the Longstone Inn, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to get in touch immediately.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 486 of Sunday 22nd October or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.