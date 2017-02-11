Police probe ‘suspicious’ death of woman at Chesser flat

Police have launched an investigation into the ‘suspicious’ death of a woman at an Edinburgh flat.

Hutchison Road, in the Chesser area of the city, was sealed off earlier today amid reports of concern for an individual, with emergency services arriving at the scene around 10.25am.

Police Scotland later confirmed that a 21-year-old woman had been pronounced dead at the scene and a man had been detained in connection with the incident.

Detective chief inspector Alwyn Bell said: “Our thoughts are with the young woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time and officers continue to offer them support.

“The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding her death continues, however we’re not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this.”

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact police via 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY