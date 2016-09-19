Police re-open roads closed after Leith ‘disturbance’

Police have re-opened two roads in Leith they had closed following a “disturbance”.

Buchanan Street and Dalmeny Street had both been closed while police carried out inquiries at the scene. The incident was resolved at around 7pm but no further details have been released.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh were in attendance following a report of a disturbance at an address in Buchanan Street.

“Officers would like to thank the public for their patience.”

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY