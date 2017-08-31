Police release CCTV after serious assault on Dundee Street

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident happened on Dundee Street around 10.40pm on Friday July 21.

A 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted by an unknown male as he made his way down the street.

It is believed the man pictured will be able to assist the police investigation.

Officers are advising the man or anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Detective Constable Peter Lyons from Corstorphine CID said: “The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of this attack and was understandably very shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate this man to get in touch with us.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”