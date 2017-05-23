Police release CCTV footage following assault in Gilmerton

Police have released CCTV footage in a bid to trace a man involved in a racially aggravated assault in Gilmerton.

The incident happened in the Aldi store on Gilmerton road around 5.30pm on Sunday March 5.

The man is believed to have threatened two members of staff and a member of the public.

Described as being in his mid-20s, around 5ft 4in tall with brown hair and blue eyes, the man was wearing dark blue Adidas sweatshirt and dark trousers.

Police Constable Heather Storer said: “This was a distressing and offensive incident for the employees of the store who were simply doing their job.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re still eager to trace a man who we believe may be able to help with our enquiries and would urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

• Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2845 of March 5, or contact Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.

