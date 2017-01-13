Police release CCTV image of man wanted after woman assaulted in Shanghai Nightclub

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with an assault on a 25-year-old woman that occurred in a city centre nightclub.

Police are keen to trace this man

The incident took place around 2.40am on Sunday June 26 2016. Detectives believe the man pictured within the images is of interest to the ongoing investigation and would ask anyone who recognises him to come forward.

This male is described as white, 25-28 years old, about 6ft, medium build, short dark hair, short, groomed dark beard. He was wearing a light blue shirt, dark jeans and black trainers with a white sole at the time of the assault and he spoke with a strong Edinburgh accent.

Detective Constable Aisling Corduff of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This has understandably been a very distressing incident for the young woman involved and we’ve been conducting a number of enquiries since then. The man pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible. Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.”