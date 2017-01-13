Police release CCTV image of suspected Carrick Knowe flasher

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with a public indecency offence in Broomhall Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Police are keen to trace this man. Picture; contributed

The incident took place around 2.30am on Sunday June 12.

Detectives believe the man pictured is of interest to the ongoing investigation and have asked anyone who recognises him to come forward.

The man is described as white, 25-30 years old, 5ft 10inches - 6ft tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, and stubble or a short beard. He was wearing a navy blue zip-up hooded top with white stripes down the sleeves, a light-coloured t-shirt, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with purple stripes, and black shoes.

Detective Constable Mike Haddock of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This has understandably been extremely distressing for the victim involved and we’ve been conducting a number of enquiries since then. The man pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation, and we’d urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.