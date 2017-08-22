Police release image of man believed to be with missing Fiona McMaster

Police in Edinburgh are continuing with their inquiries to trace Fiona McMaster and have issued a new image as part of the investigation

The 41-year-old was last seen at around 4.40pm on Tuesday August 8 outside the Marks and Spencer store in Morningside Road.

She has since failed to return home or make contact with family or friends.

Officers conducting a missing person investigation to establish Fiona’s whereabouts believe she is in the Glasgow area after she was seen in the presence of a man, while buying food items from the Key Store in Great Western Road on Sunday August 12.

An image of the male she was with has now been issued and anyone who can help us identify this individual, or assist in locating Fiona is asked to contact police immediately.

Fiona is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall with a heavy build and shoulder length dark brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a red fleece with a grey jumper, a pink t-shirt underneath and grey trainers. She was also carrying a dark rucksack and a large shopping bag.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet from St Leonards Police Station said: “As part of our ongoing investigation we are eager to trace this male and Fiona as soon as possible, to ensure Fiona is safe and well.

“We ask anyone who may have seen Fiona or they believe they know where either Fiona, or this man, can be found is urged to come forward.

“I would also ask that Fiona get in touch with us, or with family or friends, and let us know she is alright.”

Those with information can contact St Leonards Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3712 of the 8th August.