Police respond to early morning Ratho Station shooting

Police rushed to a property in Ratho early this morning after reports of a shooting incident.

Four police cars and a van arrived were called to the scene, just off the Newbridge roundabout on the Glasgow Road at around 6am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh attended at an address in Ratho around 6 am Tuesday 20th September after reports of a firearm discharge.

“No-one was hurt in the incident and inquiries are on going into the full circumstances.”