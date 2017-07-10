Police search for escaped prisoner in Edinburgh

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from court.

Steven McGovern, 18, gave security staff at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the slip and was last seen in the city’s Grassmarket at 5pm.

Members of the public are warned not to approach McGovern, who Police Scotland said “managed to free himself” from G4S staff.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, with brown hair and was wearing a green hooded Lacoste tracksuit, a blue T-shirt and green trainers when he absconded.

He has links to the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

Inspector David Hughes said: “We ask anyone who knows where Mr McGovern is or has seen him, not to approach him, but to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2617 of 10 July.”