Police seize £15,000 worth of drugs in Midlothian bust

Police in Midlothian conducted a day of action yesterday targeting violence and drug related activities.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Under the banner Operation Jigsaw, a total of seven Misuse of Drug warrants and one firearms warrant were executed throughout Midlothian as part of a joint operation between uniformed and plain-clothed officers.

This activity generated positive results, with four men (aged 19, 30, 32 and 38) being arrested for numerous offences libelled under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and Firearms Act 1968, and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Drugs recovered included heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and diazepam and were valued in excess of £15,000. A four figure sum of cash was also recovered along with a taser, replica handgun, air rifle, BB gun, two machetes and an offensive weapon as part of the operation.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Local Area Commander for Midlothian said: “We will not tolerate violence or the supply of controlled substances in our communities.

“Through coordinated activity such as Operation Jigsaw we will continue to target those responsible for violence and drug crime and bring them to justice.

“Through working closely with the public we have successfully removed from our streets a significant amount of Class A and C drugs and a number of weapons and firearms.

“This is to be welcomed and I can assure the public that any information relating to violence or drug activity will be acted upon appropriately and handled in a discreet manner.

“If you wish to report or have information relating to offences in your area then please contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland