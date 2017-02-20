Police seize drugs in Midlothian raid

Police in Midlothian can confirm that a man and woman, both aged 23, have been arrested and charged with the supply of controlled drugs following the execution of a warrant at an address in Hunterfield Terrace, Gorebridge.

The arrests were undertaken by officers on Friday, February 17. The pair have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear in court at a later date.

A number of substances were recovered, including amphetamine, Valium tablets and cannabis, which are estimated to have a value of around £800.

Inspector Neil Mitchell of Dalkeith Police Station said: “The sale and supply of drugs has a devastating impact on local communities.

“Police Scotland has an ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and to actively pursue those involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

“I would urge anyone who has been become aware of drug dealing, or any other type of organised crime, in their area to report it by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”