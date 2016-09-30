Police to close road for probe into crash

Police are set to close part of an Edinburgh road on Monday, as part of an investigation into a crash which saw one man seriously injured.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays while the road will be closed for ten minute intervals.

In a statement, police said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into a collision where a 71-year-old man was seriously injured, Edinburgh Road policing officers will be closing Dalry Road for ten minutes intervals on Monday, October 3.

“This will affect the stretch of road between Orwell Terrace and Cathcart Place between the hours of 10am and 11am.

“Officers will be holding up the traffic for around ten minutes at a time.

“Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and are thanked in advance for their patience.”

