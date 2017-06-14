Police to increase patrols after Musselburgh Racecourse vandalism

Police have stated that they will be carrying out increase patrols following the vandalism spree at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Local Inspector Andrew Harborow said: “There will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the Millhill area over the coming weekends as part of ongoing work to prevent and detect any anti-social behaviour.

“We continue to work with licensed premises regarding their responsibilities surrounding the sale of alcohol, as well in local schools to reinforce to young people the potential consequences, both to themselves and the community, of becoming involved in such criminality.

“I would appeal to parents to have these discussions with their children, also. Enquiries are contining and anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Musselburgh Police Station via 101, always calling 999 when a crime is ongoing, or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”