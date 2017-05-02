Police to return to scene in Armadale rape investigation

Detectives investigating the serious sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman near to the Speedway Racetrack in Armadale on Tuesday April 25, will return to the scene to conduct a stop and speak operation in the area between 8pm-10pm on Tuesday May 2.

Officers will be stopping vehicles and pedestrians on the Bathgate Road (A89) close to the junction with Armadale racetrack, Lower Bathville Road near to its junction with Mallace Avenue and within the wooded area to the East of Armadale racetrack.

Detective Superintendent Pat Campbell from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID said: “One week on from this horrific sexual assault, we will be in the area to capture any information members of the public can provide with a view to identifying the individual responsible.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers and so we are hopeful that someone may have information relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries are asked to contact Livingston’s Public Protection Unit on 101 quoting incident number 0003 of 26th April or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.