Police van set on fire in Seafield

Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a police van was set alight at a car dealership in Seafield Road East.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, October 18. A police van was set alight, which resulted in two other vehicles subsequently catching fire.

Other vehicles at the dealership were set alight as a result of the van blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the blaze was quickly extinguished. The fire was quickly established as suspicious.

Officers are now investigating and are eager to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

They are particularly keen to trace a sliver Audi, which contained two suspects, that was seen in the area at the time.

Detective Constable Jackie Grant of Gayfield CID said: “Fortunately no one was harmed as a result of this fire, but it has caused significant damage to three vehicles.

“It has also taken a police vehicle out of circulation, which will leave officers short of a resource.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. We would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time, and either saw the silver Audi or anything else suspicious, come forward and get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.