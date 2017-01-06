Christmas trees appear on Portobello beach

A BIZARRE grove of Christmas trees has again popped up on Portobello beach.

Dozens of trees were carefully planted a short distance from the water’s edge, leaving tourists fascinated and snapping as many pictures as they could.

The bizarre project is part of a funeral party and follows a tradition which has emerged in recent years.

Carolina Duczek, manager of the area’s Beach House café, worked together with local residents to plan the party and subsequent bonfire.

She said: “The trees usually appear on the beach every year around this time.

“It’s always someone that lives in the area that does it.

“It’s just so that all the Christmas trees that are left out after the festive period can have a good use for the public before they are taken away.

“I’ve come together with some other people to do it this year though.

“We are hosting a funeral party on the beach near the trees this evening and afterwards there will be a bonfire.

“They’ve only been on the beach for a day but I’m glad we’ve been able to keep this tradition going.

“We sent a note around the community asking people to leave out their trees for us, and a team of strong kids have carried them round to the beach.

“There are around 20 or 30 trees out there. It looks really nice.”