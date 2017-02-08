New BBC thriller being filmed in Portobello

Stars of a gripping new four-part BBC thriller set in the Capital were spotted filming on Portobello beach yesterday.

Set to air on BBC One, Trust Me, will star Jodie Whittaker who plays Cath Hardacre a whistleblowing nurse who steals her best friend’s identity as a senior doctor and starts a new life in Edinburgh.

Film Edinburgh agency, which handles visiting film and TV productions said crews will continue to film throughout the city over the next couple of days.

And Jodie, also star of Broadchurch and Black Mirror, said: “I’m so excited to be a part of this project. It’s an incredibly challenging piece with a fantastic cast and crew. I haven’t played a role like this before, and I can’t wait to start filming.”

Joining Jodie will be Emun Elliott (The Paradise, Threesome) who will play Dr Andy Brenner, senior doctor within the A&E department. Emun, was born and raised in Edinburgh.

Emun says: “I’m looking forward to working with Jodie and the fantastic cast on what promises to be a fascinating glimpse into the highs and lows of working within the NHS. The scripts are excellent and, what’s more, we’re shooting in Scotland. It’s always nice to come home.”

Sharon Small (Stonemouth, Mistresses) and Blake Harrison, best known for his role as Neil in The Inbetweeners will also star in the drama written by doctor Dan Sefton.

Sefton says: “Having worked as a doctor within the NHS for most of my adult life, I know only too well that it provides the perfect setting for a contemporary drama – the characters, the (often literal) pain – as well as the affection and dedication of staff. Trust Me shows all of that but its central story is Cath, a decent, honourable woman who, when everything is falling apart, takes a huge risk in search of a better life. A life that she will fiercely protect.”

Also starring are Nathan Walsh as investigative journalist Sam Kelly, Lois Chimimba as nurse Karen, Michael Abubakar as Dr Charlie McKee, and Cara Kelly, as Cath’s neighbour Mona.

Set and filmed in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow, the series continues the BBC’s commitment to boosting and invigorating drama in Scotland.